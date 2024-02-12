Tolerance.ca
AI is everywhere – including countless applications you’ve likely never heard of

By Niusha Shafiabady, Associate Professor in Computational Intelligence, Charles Darwin University
Artificial intelligence has been around for decades, and is much more than just ChatGPT. Here’s a rundown of some lesser known AI applications.The Conversation


