Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Self-love’ might seem selfish. But done right, it’s the opposite of narcissism

By Ian Robertson, PhD Candidate (Teaching roles at Macquarie & Wollongong), University of Wollongong
“To love what you are, the thing that is yourself, is just as if you were embracing a glowing red-hot iron” said psychonalyst Carl Jung.

Some may argue this social media generation does not seem to struggle with loving themselves. But is the look-at-me-ism so easily found on TikTok and Instagram the kind of self-love we need in order to flourish?

The language of positive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
