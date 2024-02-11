A new emergency procedure for cardiac arrests aims to save more lives – here’s how it works
By Vinuli Withanarachchie, PhD candidate, College of Health, Massey University
Bridget Dicker, Associate Professor of Paramedicine, Auckland University of Technology
Sarah Maessen, Research Associate, Auckland University of Technology
New Zealand is just the second country to approve a novel defibrillation procedure for some patients. With current survival rates very low, it is hoped the new method will save many more lives.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 11, 2024