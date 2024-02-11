HILDA data show women’s job prospects improving relative to men’s, and the COVID changes might have helped
By Roger Wilkins, Professorial Fellow and Deputy Director (Research), HILDA Survey, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
The latest HILDA survey shows Australia’s gender gap in employment continuing to close, with progress beginning on the earnings gap.
Remarkably, the progress has continued notwithstanding the disruptions caused by COVID; there are indications they may even have helped.
Funded by the Australian government and managed by the Melbourne Institute, the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey is one of Australia’s most valuable social…
© The Conversation
