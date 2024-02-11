Black Londoners of Canada: Digital mapping reveals Ontario’s Black history and challenges myths
By Elizabeth Hinds-Hueglin, Research Associate in English and Writing Studies, Western University
David Mitterauer, PhD Candidate, English, and Research Assistant, Western University
Patrick Kinghan, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Education and Research Assistant, Western University
The Black Londoners Project approaches Black history geographically by supplementing narratives of 16 Black individuals with archival evidence about their lives.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 11, 2024