Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If we want more Australian students to learn to read, we need regular testing in the early primary years

By Anika Stobart, Senior Associate, Grattan Institute
A new Grattan Institute report provides a plan to ensure at least 90% of Australian school students can read well.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: How does David Littleproud handle the latest Barnaby embarrassment?
~ Medicinal plants help keep children healthy in South Africa: 61 species were recorded
~ Mungiki, Kenya’s violent youth gang, serves many purposes: how identity, politics and crime keep it alive
~ Morocco dinosaur discovery gives clues on why they went extinct
~ South African president Cyril Ramaphosa aims for upbeat tone in annual address, but fails to impress a jaundiced electorate
~ Atlantic Ocean is headed for a tipping point − once melting glaciers shut down the Gulf Stream, we would see extreme climate change within decades, study shows
~ Israel: Rafah Evacuation Plans Catastrophic, Unlawful
~ Global: Zionism/Zionist hate speech policy review must not stifle legitimate criticism of Israel’s oppressive policies
~ UN Special Adviser ‘horrified’ at suffering of civilians in the Middle East
~ Haiti: Human rights deteriorating as gang violence spreads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter