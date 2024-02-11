Tolerance.ca
Mungiki, Kenya’s violent youth gang, serves many purposes: how identity, politics and crime keep it alive

By Bodil Folke Frederiksen, Associate Professor Emerita, Roskilde University
Kenya has scores of youth gangs known for their violence and links to the politically powerful. None is more infamous than the Mungiki movement, with a past membership estimated to be at least a million. Though banned, it’s constantly in the news as a tool or target of…The Conversation


