Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Rafah Evacuation Plans Catastrophic, Unlawful

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A girl stands by the rubble outside a building hit by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023.  © 2023 Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images (Jerusalem) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the Israeli army and other officials to submit to the cabinet a plan to evacuate Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost governorate. Netanyahu said this action is necessary to attack Hamas battalions in the area. With a pre-war population of 280,000, Rafah is now housing the majority of Gaza’s population, including most of the 1.7 million displaced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
