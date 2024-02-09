Tolerance.ca
Global: Zionism/Zionist hate speech policy review must not stifle legitimate criticism of Israel’s oppressive policies

By Amnesty International
Responding to Meta’s proposed revision of its content policies regarding use of the terms “Zionism” or “Zionist”, Alia Al Ghussain, Researcher and Advisor on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights at Amnesty Tech, said:  “Meta must ensure that its content policies are neither discriminatory nor biased against pro-Palestinian voices. A blanket ban on the criticism of […] The post Global: Zionism/Zionist hate speech policy review must not stifle legitimate criticism of Israel’s oppressive policies  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
