Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to write a love song – three tips for beginners from a songwriting expert

By Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
Love and romance are unquestionably the dominant lyrical themes of popular music. In fact, research in 2017 found that “love” has been the most common theme for pop song lyrics in every decade since the 1960s.

If you’re trying to write a love song for the first time, you might not know where to begin, or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
