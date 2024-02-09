Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Super Bowl: events like this are perfect for brand storytelling – unless companies get their messaging wrong

By Lucy Gill-Simmen, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, School of Business and Management Marketing, Royal Holloway University of London
Ling Xiao, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Royal Holloway University of London
The Super Bowl – the championship game of America’s National Football League (NFL) – stands as one of the most lucrative annual showcases for big brands. With 115m viewers watching the game last year in the US, 30-second ad spots go for a reported $7mThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
