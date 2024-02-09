Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AI: a way to freely share technology and stop it being misused already exists

By Joseph Lindley, Senior Research Fellow, Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts, Lancaster University
Jesse Josua Benjamin, Research Associate, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), Lancaster University
There are lots of proposed ways to try to place limits on artificial intelligence (AI), because of its potential to cause harm in society, as well as its benefits.

For example, the EU’s AI Act places greater restrictions on systems based on whether they fall into the category of general purpose and generative AI or are considered to pose limited risk, high risk or an unacceptable risk.

This is a novel and bold approach to mitigating any ill effects. But what if we could adapt some tools that already exist? Software licensing is one well-known model that could be tailored…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
