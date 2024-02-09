Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tucker Carlson’s Putin interview gave Russian leader a platform to boost his own cause – and that of Donald Trump

By Inderjeet Parmar, Professor in International Politics, City, University of London
The US journalist has been an outspoken critic of the Biden administration and has repeatedly justified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
