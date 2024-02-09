Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US ‘pause’ on future liquefied gas exports throws doubt on fossil fuel’s place in energy transition

By Michael Bradshaw, Professor of Global Energy, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Since the first cargo of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) left a terminal on the Gulf of Mexico bound for Brazil in February 2016, US exports of the fuel have boomed. In 2023 the US was both the world’s largest producer of natural gas and its largest exporter of LNG, with exports that year totalling 86 million tons.

Natural gas (methane) is burned to generate heat and electricity. Cooling it to -162 degrees centigrade at an LNG plant turns it into a liquid that makes possible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Special Adviser ‘horrified’ at suffering of civilians in the Middle East
~ Haiti: Human rights deteriorating as gang violence spreads
~ Taylor Swift-NFL conspiracy theories are the result of two sets of hardcore fans colliding
~ How to write a love song – three tips for beginners from a songwriting expert
~ Your unique smell can provide clues about how healthy you are
~ Modern slavery: how the UK government’s 2023 reforms made it harder for victims to prove they are being exploited
~ Ukraine war: why propaganda doesn’t work as well in Belarus as it does in Russia
~ China’s increasing political influence in the south Pacific has sparked an international response
~ Super Bowl: events like this are perfect for brand storytelling – unless companies get their messaging wrong
~ This is how tobacco damages our cells
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter