Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Rohingya at Risk in Rakhine Fighting

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Villagers flee fighting between Myanmar security forces and the Arakan Army near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, February 6, 2024. © 2024 Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Bangkok) – Fighting in Myanmar’s Rakhine State has surged in recent weeks, causing civilian casualties and large-scale displacement, Human Rights Watch said today. Myanmar’s junta and the Arakan Army ethnic armed group should take immediate measures to minimize harm to ethnic Rohingya and other civilians caught up in the hostilities. On November 13, 2023,…


© Human Rights Watch -
