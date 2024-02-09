Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It may be too late to stop the great election disinformation campaigns of 2024 but we have to at least try

By Tom Felle, Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Galway
With an unprecedented number of votes happening around the world, the information environment will be chaotic, to say the least.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
