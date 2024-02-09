Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zone of Interest’s striking depiction of Nazi banality – and other things you should see this week

By Naomi Joseph, Arts + Culture Editor
A harrowing portrayal of banal evil, a nuanced look at black fiction, a historically accurate TV series, a story about the power of love and a seriously cute exhibition.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war leaves 700,000 children facing life-threatening malnutrition
~ Why you might start to hate the influencers you once loved
~ Jurors need help – gruelling criminal cases can leave them with lasting trauma
~ It may be too late to stop the great election disinformation campaigns of 2024 but we have to at least try
~ Gut microbiome: meet Asaccharobacter celatus – the brain health bug
~ Israel is a Jewish nation, but its population is far from a monolith
~ Why John Dewey’s vision for education and democracy still resonates today
~ Ads, food and gambling galore − 5 essential reads for the Super Bowl
~ Some of the Renaissance’s most romantic love poems weren’t for lovers
~ From church to the mosque, faith and friends help Iowa’s African immigrants and refugees build a sense of home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter