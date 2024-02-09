Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Erections: what we learned from mice could help with sexual health in men

By Christian Göritz, Associate Professor, Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, Karolinska Institutet
Have you ever wondered how penile erection works but never dared to ask? Well, imagine a dry sponge in a condom. Now pour water on the sponge (that’s the blood flowing in). There you have it.

This penis “sponge” is scientifically termed corpora cavernosa. Erections depend on the influx and trapping of blood. Smooth muscle cells regulate the blood flow into the sponge and its subsequent firmness. In a recent study, my colleague and I delved into the role of penile fibroblasts, the most abundant cells in the human penis,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
