Whoever wins the presidential election, Indonesia will remain close to China
By Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat, Researcher, Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS)
Yeta Purnama, Researcher, Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS)
The world’s third-largest democracy, Indonesia, eagerly awaits the outcome of the presidential election on Feb. 14.
Speculations are rife that former general Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of the current President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, will secure the largest number of votes, despite the possibility of a runoff later this year.
Baca juga: Indonesia's…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 9, 2024