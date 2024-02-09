Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lamar Jackson is the NFL’s MVP. He’s also the NFL’s most valuable negotiator.

By Ryan Clutterbuck, Assistant Professor in Sport Management, Brock University
Michael Van Bussel, Assistant Professor in Sport Management, Brock University
Despite being without a long-term contract extension and representation, Lamar Jackson was able to advocate and negotiate the most lucrative contract in the history of the NFL. Here’s how.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
