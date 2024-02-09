Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye’s Strikes Wreak Havoc on Northeast Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian Kurdish firemen put out a blaze at a power station in Qamishli which was reportedly targeted by Turkish drones on January 15, 2024.  © 2024 Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images As the world's attention remains fixed on the devastating conflict unfolding in Gaza, another crisis is intensifying under the radar in northeast Syria. There, Türkiye’s airstrikes and drone attacks on critical civilian infrastructure are putting livelihoods at risk and severing communities from electricity, medical care, and other essential services. In late October 2023, Human Rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
