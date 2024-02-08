Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Confirms Use of Restraints on Imprisoned Pregnant Women

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Ministry of Justice building in Tokyo, Japan, February 15, 2023.  © 2023 Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images During a parliamentary session on Thursday, Japan’s Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi said that between 2014 and 2022, the Justice Ministry found six violations of a 2014 directive effectively banning all penal institutions from using restraints on imprisoned pregnant women inside delivery rooms. Last November, Human Rights Watch published accounts of formerly imprisoned women who described such violations happening to other women in prison. “We have been researching…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
