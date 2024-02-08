Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital technologies have made the wonders of ancient manuscripts more accessible than ever, but there are risks and losses too

By Jonathan L. Zecher, Research fellow, Australian Catholic University
Near the end of the 18th century, a Greek monk named Nikodemos was putting together a massive anthology of Byzantine texts on prayer and spirituality, which he would call The Philokalia.

He lamented the state of learning among his fellow monks, because they did not have access to the texts of their tradition:

Because of their great antiquity and their scarcity – not to mention the fact that they have never yet been printed – they have all but vanished.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A few soca songs to take you from start to finish of Trinidad & Tobago Carnival
~ Harry Potter and the Disenchanted Wildlife: how light and sound shows can harm nocturnal animals
~ FCC bans robocalls using deepfake voice clones − but AI-generated disinformation still looms over elections
~ The war in Gaza is wiping out Palestine’s education and knowledge systems
~ Secrets of soil-enriching pulses could transform future of sustainable agriculture
~ Supreme Court skeptical that Colorado − or any state − should decide for whole nation whether Trump is eligible for presidency
~ Rethinking masculinity: Teaching men how to love and be loved
~ Gaza update: Netanyahu knocks back Hamas peace plan while the prospect of mass famine looms ever larger
~ Encampment sweeps in Edmonton are yet another example of settler colonialism
~ Erections: what we learned from mice could help with sexual health in humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter