Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court skeptical that Colorado − or any state − should decide for whole nation whether Trump is eligible for presidency

By Derek T. Muller, Professor of Law, University of Notre Dame
Partisan differences at the Supreme Court seemed to be set aside as conservative and liberal justices alike asserted concerns about giving states too much power over national elections.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
