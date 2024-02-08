Tolerance.ca
Gaza update: Netanyahu knocks back Hamas peace plan while the prospect of mass famine looms ever larger

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
The Israeli military is poised to enter what its defence minister, Yoav Gallant, has referred to as the “last centre of gravity that remains in Hamas’s hands: Rafah”. Unfortunately for many of the 1.7 million people reportedly displaced by Israel’s four-month onslaught in Gaza, this is where more than a million of them have taken refuge, according to the latest estimates.

As the Gaza death toll compiled by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) surpassed 26,750 people, with a further 65,000-plus people wounded, the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin…The Conversation





