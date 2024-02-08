Tolerance.ca
Digital technologies have the made the wonders of ancient manuscripts more accessible than ever, but there are risks and losses too

By Jonathan L. Zecher, Research fellow, Australian Catholic University
Near the end of the 18th century, a Greek monk named Nikodemos was putting together a massive anthology of Byzantine texts on prayer and spirituality, which he would call The Philokalia.

He lamented the state of learning among his fellow monks, because they did not have access to the texts of their tradition:

Because of their great antiquity and their scarcity – not to mention the fact that they have never yet been printed – they have all but vanished.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
