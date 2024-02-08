The surprisingly Australian history of Chinese dragon parades
By Sophie Couchman, Honorary Research Fellow, Museums Victoria Research Institute
Leigh McKinnon, Research Affiliate, School of Philosophical, Historical, and International Studies, Monash University
Tomorrow will usher in the lunar Year of the Dragon. Families and friends will gather to feast, red packets will be gifted to youngsters, and dancing Chinese lions accompanied by strings of crackers will scare away evil spirits and bring good fortune to businesses.
In celebration of the new year, much-loved Chinese dragons will parade on Australia’s streets, including Sun Loong in Bendigo…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 8, 2024