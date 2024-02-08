Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The surprisingly Australian history of Chinese dragon parades

By Sophie Couchman, Honorary Research Fellow, Museums Victoria Research Institute
Leigh McKinnon, Research Affiliate, School of Philosophical, Historical, and International Studies, Monash University
Tomorrow will usher in the lunar Year of the Dragon. Families and friends will gather to feast, red packets will be gifted to youngsters, and dancing Chinese lions accompanied by strings of crackers will scare away evil spirits and bring good fortune to businesses.

In celebration of the new year, much-loved Chinese dragons will parade on Australia’s streets, including Sun Loong in BendigoThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza update: Netanyahu knocks back Hamas peace plan while the prospect of mass famine looms ever larger
~ Encampment sweeps in Edmonton are yet another example of settler colonialism
~ Erections: what we learned from mice could help with sexual health in humans
~ Digital technologies have the made the wonders of ancient manuscripts more accessible than ever, but there are risks and losses too
~ What is micellar water and how does it work?
~ Love a good light and sound show? Spare a thought for the animals whose homes you’re invading
~ ‘It needs to be talked about earlier’: some children get periods at 8, years before menstruation is taught at school
~ Australians love to talk about a ‘fair go’. Here’s what it meant before we became a nation
~ Why are so many Australians taking antidepressants?
~ Are American nuclear weapons returning to the United Kingdom?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter