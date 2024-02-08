Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Love a good light and sound show? Spare a thought for the animals whose homes you’re invading

By Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Loren Fardell, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Therésa Jones, Professor in Evolution and Behaviour, The University of Melbourne
Imagine if a music and light show, and thousands of people, turned up at your house every night for weeks on end. How would you feel?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza update: Netanyahu knocks back Hamas peace plan while the prospect of mass famine looms ever larger
~ Encampment sweeps in Edmonton are yet another example of settler colonialism
~ Erections: what we learned from mice could help with sexual health in humans
~ Digital technologies have the made the wonders of ancient manuscripts more accessible than ever, but there are risks and losses too
~ What is micellar water and how does it work?
~ The surprisingly Australian history of Chinese dragon parades
~ ‘It needs to be talked about earlier’: some children get periods at 8, years before menstruation is taught at school
~ Australians love to talk about a ‘fair go’. Here’s what it meant before we became a nation
~ Why are so many Australians taking antidepressants?
~ Are American nuclear weapons returning to the United Kingdom?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter