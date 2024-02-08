Australians love to talk about a ‘fair go’. Here’s what it meant before we became a nation
By Cosmo Howard, Associate Professor School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University
Pandanus Petter, Research Fellow Centre for Governance and Public Policy, Griffith University
Politicians often wheel out the phrase, but what does it really mean? We examined newspaper articles from before Federation to track how it was used.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 8, 2024