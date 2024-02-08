Tolerance.ca
Cybercriminals are creating their own AI chatbots to support hacking and scam users

By Oli Buckley, Professor of Cyber Security, University of East Anglia
Jason R.C. Nurse, Associate Professor in Cyber Security, University of Kent
Artificial intelligence (AI) tools aimed at the general public, such as ChatGPT, Bard, CoPilot and Dall-E have incredible potential to be used for good.

The benefits range from an enhanced ability by doctors to diagnose disease, to expanding access to professional and academic expertise. But those with criminal intentions could also exploit and subvert these technologies, posing a threat to ordinary citizens.

Criminals are even creating their own AI chatbots, to support…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
