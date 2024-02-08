Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the teenagers who murdered Brianna Ghey should have remained anonymous

By Kathy Hampson, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Aberystwyth University
Sean Creaney, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Edge Hill University
Stephen Case, Professor of Criminology, Loughborough University
The two teenagers convicted of the horrific murder of Brianna Ghey have received life sentences. The judge, Justice Yip, also made the decision to lift their anonymity, which is automatically applied to all children (defined as those under 18) involved in criminal proceedings.

Their anonymity was lifted in the name of “open…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel's war on the bodies of Palestinian women
~ Palestinian writer Randa Jarrar dragged out of PEN America event for protesting
~ Gaza ‘buffer zone’ possible war crime: UN human rights chief
~ Ukraine war: what the US public thinks about giving military and other aid
~ Cybercriminals are creating their own AI chatbots to support hacking and scam users
~ You could lie to a health chatbot – but it might change how you perceive yourself
~ Do one in six Indians over 59 really have a mild brain disorder, as a new study suggests?
~ Origin: this outstanding portrayal of India’s caste system is hugely important to Dalit people like me
~ Have Conservative councils started placing more children in care each year than Labour councils? New analysis
~ In Chile, huge wildfires have killed at least 131 people – but one village was almost untouched
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter