Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

You could lie to a health chatbot – but it might change how you perceive yourself

By Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
Imagine that you are on the waiting list for a non-urgent operation. You were seen in the clinic some months ago, but still don’t have a date for the procedure. It is extremely frustrating, but it seems that you will just have to wait.

However, the hospital surgical team has just got in contact via a chatbot. The chatbot asks some screening questions about whether your symptoms have worsened since you were last seen, and whether they are stopping you from sleeping, working, or doing your everyday activities.

Your symptoms are much the same, but part of you wonders if you…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel's war on the bodies of Palestinian women
~ Palestinian writer Randa Jarrar dragged out of PEN America event for protesting
~ Gaza ‘buffer zone’ possible war crime: UN human rights chief
~ Ukraine war: what the US public thinks about giving military and other aid
~ Cybercriminals are creating their own AI chatbots to support hacking and scam users
~ Why the teenagers who murdered Brianna Ghey should have remained anonymous
~ Do one in six Indians over 59 really have a mild brain disorder, as a new study suggests?
~ Origin: this outstanding portrayal of India’s caste system is hugely important to Dalit people like me
~ Have Conservative councils started placing more children in care each year than Labour councils? New analysis
~ In Chile, huge wildfires have killed at least 131 people – but one village was almost untouched
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter