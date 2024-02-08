Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Have Conservative councils started placing more children in care each year than Labour councils? New analysis

By Paul Bywaters, Professor of Social Work, University of Huddersfield
Calum Webb, Lecturer in Quantitative Social Science, University of Sheffield
We investigated whether rates of children in care have been growing or falling across all English local authorities according to their party political leadership.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
