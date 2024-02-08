Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AI in the developing world: how ‘tiny machine learning’ can have a big impact

By Marco Zennaro, Coordinator, Science, Technology and Innovation Unit, Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP)
Brian Plancher, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Barnard College
Matthew Stewart, Postdoctoral Researcher, Harvard University
Vijay Janapa Reddi, John L. Loeb Associate Professor of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University
Traditionally dominated by the use of centralised, resource-intensive servers, machine learning is being democratised with the growth of “TinyML”, distinguished by its small size and low cost.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
