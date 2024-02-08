Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netanyahu’s position becoming more uncertain as Israeli PM rejects Hamas deal to end war

By Anne Irfan, Lecturer in Interdisciplinary Race, Gender and Postcolonial Studies, UCL
The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has rejected a ceasefire plan put forward by Hamas, calling the terms “delusional”. Claiming that an Israeli victory in Gaza is “within reach”, Netanyahu has vowed to fight on until Hamas is completely destroyed.

But the US, which is involved…The Conversation




© The Conversation -
More
