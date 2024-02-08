Breastfeeding benefits mothers as much as babies, but public health messaging often only tells half of the story
By Tisha Felder, Associate Professor of Behavioral Sciences, University of South Carolina
Joynelle Jackson, Associate Professor of Nursing, University of South Carolina
Some states, especially in the Southeastern US, have large disparities in breastfeeding among racial groups, making clear the need to lower barriers for breastfeeding in the workplace and elsewhere.
- Thursday, February 8, 2024