Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s popular wara cheese has a short shelf life: we’ve found a way to keep it fresh for longer

By Malomo Adekunbi Adetola, Lecturer in Food Science and Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University
Cheese is a highly nutritious food produced in hundreds of varieties around the world. It’s all made by fermenting milk but the results range widely in flavour, texture and end uses.

The global market value of cheese was about US$83.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to exceed US$120 billion in 2028.

In Nigeria, the most popular cheese is wara, a soft product with a mild, sweet taste and milky flavour.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hundreds of thousands supported anti-war candidate in Russia but he was banned from elections
~ The Baku Connection: Journalists across the world unite to support Azerbaijan's Abzas Media
~ Presidential election in Azerbaijan show old habits die hard
~ Maritime power shapes the world order – and is undergoing a sea change
~ AI could help cut voter fraud – but it’s far more likely to disenfranchise you
~ A new generation of spaceplanes is taking advantage of the latest in technology
~ Six Nations future on terrestrial TV uncertain – what are the implications for rugby and its fans?
~ Russia’s fanning of anti-Israeli sentiment takes dark detour into Holocaust denialism
~ What’s sociology? A sociologist explains why Florida’s college students should get the chance to learn how social forces affect everyone’s lives
~ Americans spend millions of dollars on Valentine’s Day roses. I calculated exactly how much
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter