Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s street food: tasty but toxic? Expert shares advice to make it safer

By Helen Onyeaka, Associate Professor, University of Birmingham
In the lively streets of Nigeria’s cities, where delicious street food is a daily delight, a wide variety of food can be bought and consumed instantly. From the sizzling suya snack in Abuja to the aromatic jollof rice in Lagos, street food has become an integral part of Nigerian life.

However, beneath these enticing flavours lies a critical question of public safety and health regulation. There is growing concern about the chemical and microbiological safety of these foods, as there seems not to be any oversight or control in their production and marketing.

Over 70% of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
