Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a place’s ecology can shape the culture of the people who live there – podcast

By Mend Mariwany, Producer, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Michael Varnum explains new research on the role ecological factors play in the differences between cultures. Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
More
