Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the secret to attracting more women into politics? Give them more resources

By Leah Ruppanner, Professor of Sociology and Founding Director of The Future of Work Lab, The University of Melbourne
Andrea Carson, Professor of Political Communication, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
New research shows giving women more resources to balance their competing work and domestic lives would help even gender disparity at all levels of political representation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
