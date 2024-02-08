What’s the secret to attracting more women into politics? Give them more resources
By Leah Ruppanner, Professor of Sociology and Founding Director of The Future of Work Lab, The University of Melbourne
Andrea Carson, Professor of Political Communication, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
New research shows giving women more resources to balance their competing work and domestic lives would help even gender disparity at all levels of political representation.
- Wednesday, February 7, 2024