Solving the supermarket: why Coles just hired US defence contractor Palantir

By Luke Munn, Research Fellow, Digital Cultures & Societies, The University of Queensland
What does the Australian supermarket chain Coles have in common with the CIA? As of last week, both are clients of Palantir Technologies, a US tech company “focused on creating the world’s best user experience for working with data”.

In a three-year deal, Coles plans to deploy Palantir’s tools across more than 840 supermarkets to cut costs and “redefine how we think about our workforce”.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
