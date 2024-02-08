Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: New Findings on Russia’s Devastation of Mariupol

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Universytets’ka Street in central Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 10, 2022, a day after Russian aircraft attacked the area. © 2022 AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka The Russian assault on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in 2022 left thousands of civilians dead and injured, including many in apparently unlawful attacks, new findings show. Russian forces’ devastation of Mariupol and continued efforts to erase Ukrainian culture stand out as one of the worst chapters of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. International bodies and governments committed to justice should focus on investigating…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
