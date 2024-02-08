Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Baseless ‘Extremism’ Case Heads to Court

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin, February 8, 2024) – A journalist in Kazakhstan is to face trial on February 12, 2024 on unfounded extremism-related charges, as authorities there ramp up prosecutions against critics on similar charges, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should drop their unfounded case against the journalist and activist, Duman Mukhammedkarim, and immediately release him. Mukhammedkarim faces up to nine years in prison on charges of “financing extremist activities” and “participating in the activities of a banned extremist organization.” A court ordered holding him in pretrial detention in…


© Human Rights Watch -
