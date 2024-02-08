Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Court Punishes Activists for Challenging al-Sisi

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian politician, Ahmed Tantawy, in a press conference on October 13, 2023, announcing the termination of his campaign to run for president.  © Private (Beirut) – An Egyptian court on February 6, 2024, sentenced the prominent politician Ahmed Tantawy, along with his campaign advisor and 21 of his detained supporters, to a year in prison for alleged offenses associated with his presidential challenge to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Human Rights Watch said today. The court also barred Tantawy from running for national elections for five years. Tantawy and his aide,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: New Findings on Russia’s Devastation of Mariupol
~ Kazakhstan: Baseless ‘Extremism’ Case Heads to Court
~ Myanmar: Military air strikes that killed 17 civilians ‘must be investigated as war crimes’
~ What’s the secret to attracting more women into politics? Give them more resources
~ First Nations people must be at the forefront of Australia’s renewable energy revolution
~ Solving the supermarket: why Coles just hired US defence contractor Palantir
~ Can kimchi really help you lose weight? Hold your pickle. The evidence isn’t looking great
~ Population can’t be ignored. It has to be part of the policy solution to our world’s problems
~ Even with a 30% quota in place, Indonesian women face an uphill battle running for office
~ A new Senate report sounds alarm bells on student behaviour. Here are 4 things to help teachers in the classroom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter