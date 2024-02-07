The brain is the most complicated object in the universe. This is the story of scientists’ quest to decode it – and read people’s minds
By Nicholas J. Kelley, Assistant Professor in Social Psychology, University of Southampton
Stephanie Sheir, Research Associate, Trustworthy Autonomous Systems Hub, University of Bristol
Timo Istace, PhD Researcher in Neurotechnology and the Law, University of Antwerp
As Elon Musk’s Neuralink begins inserting chips into human brains, we trace the history of ‘mind reading’ technology and assess the potential risks and rewards
