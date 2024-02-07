Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trees can make farms more sustainable – here’s how to help farmers plant more

By Dhanapal Govindarajulu, Postgraduate Researcher, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
Imagine making one change to a farm field so that as well as producing food, it also generated building materials, fuel and fodder. At the same time, this change would nourish the health of the soil, regulate the micro-climate and support pest-controlling wildlife. In fact, it could even produce a whole other crop.

All these things could be possible by simply planting trees amid crops – and not just trees, but also shrubs, palms and bamboo.

This approach to farming is known as agroforestry, and experts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
