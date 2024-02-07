Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How an online tool allows parents and therapists to work together to help children with anxiety

By Mara Violato, Associate Professor, Health Economics, University of Oxford
Cathy Creswell, Professor of Developmental Clinical Psychology, University of Oxford
Shuye Yu, Research scientist, University of Oxford
A recent report from the charity YoungMinds found that over 1.2 million children and young people aged 18 and under were referred to mental health services in England in 2022. This is more than double the number in 2019.

When the number of young people needing help is so great, services become overstretched and there are enormous challenges…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
