Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democratic organizations struggle with democracy, too. Here’s what they can do about it

By Simon Pek, Associate Professor of Business and Society, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
Jeffrey Kennedy, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, McGill University
Democratic member-based organizations like labour unions, co-operatives, student unions and recreational clubs play profound roles in society.

Whether building community, driving social change or grappling with shared challenges around work, childcare and learning, these organizations offer opportunities to advance members’ interests through localized democracy.

The promise they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Some women enjoy anal sex – it shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure
~ Rwanda deal: why the media should focus more on the policy and less on the politics of immigration
~ The brain is the most complicated object in the universe. This is the story of scientists’ quest to decode it – and read people’s minds
~ ‘Digitising’ your wardrobe can help you save money and make sustainable fashion choices
~ Trees can make farms more sustainable – here’s how to help farmers plant more
~ With airstrikes on Houthi rebels, are the US and UK playing fast and loose with international law?
~ How an online tool allows parents and therapists to work together to help children with anxiety
~ Russia’s next election is likely to put Putin in power for longer than anyone since Peter the Great
~ How Iran controls a network of armed groups to pursue its regional strategy
~ Whether of politicians, pop stars or teenage girls, sexualised deepfakes are on the rise. They hold a mirror to our sexist world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter