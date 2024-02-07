Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Whether of politicians, pop stars or teenage girls, sexualised deepfakes are on the rise. They hold a mirror to our sexist world

By Anastasia Powell, Professor, Family & Sexual Violence, RMIT University
Adrian James Scott, Reader, Goldsmiths, University of London
Asher Flynn, Associate Professor of Criminology, Monash University
Asia A. Eaton, Professor, Florida International University
Victorian MP Georgie Purcell recently spoke out against a digitally edited image in the news media that had altered her body and partially removed some of her clothing.



Whether or not the editing was assisted by artificial intelligence (AI), her experience demonstrates the potential sexist, discriminatory and gender-based harms that can occur when these technologies are used unchecked.

Purcell's experience also reflects…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
