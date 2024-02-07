Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ice ages were not as dry as we thought, according to surprising new Australian cave study

By Rieneke Weij, Postdoctoral researcher in Geochemistry/Palaeoclimatology, University of Cape Town
Jon Woodhead, Professor emeritus, The University of Melbourne
Josephine Brown, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Kale Sniderman, Honorary Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Liz Reed, Senior Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, University of Adelaide
During ice ages, dry, frozen terrain extended over much of northern Europe, Asia and North America. Many plants and animals retreated from these desolate, harsh landscapes and sought refuge in pockets of more hospitable territory.

But what was happening in the rest of the world? For a long time scientists have thought that dry conditions prevailed across the globe during ice ages, and that the warm periods between ice ages were much wetter.

This interpretation has shaped our understanding of where plants, animals, and even humans lived during Earth’s past. However, it may…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Some women enjoy anal sex – it shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure
~ Rwanda deal: why the media should focus more on the policy and less on the politics of immigration
~ The brain is the most complicated object in the universe. This is the story of scientists’ quest to decode it – and read people’s minds
~ ‘Digitising’ your wardrobe can help you save money and make sustainable fashion choices
~ Trees can make farms more sustainable – here’s how to help farmers plant more
~ With airstrikes on Houthi rebels, are the US and UK playing fast and loose with international law?
~ How an online tool allows parents and therapists to work together to help children with anxiety
~ Russia’s next election is likely to put Putin in power for longer than anyone since Peter the Great
~ How Iran controls a network of armed groups to pursue its regional strategy
~ Democratic organizations struggle with democracy, too. Here’s what they can do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter